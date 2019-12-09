Joan B. Schierl, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away at her Lititz home on Friday, December 6, 2019, two days shy of her 88th birthday. She was born in Wilmington to the late Henry G. and Shirley (Wahl) Steinke. Joan celebrated 62 years of marriage with her husband Alfred M. Schierl on September 27th.
A graduate of Goldey-Beacom College, Joan was a homemaker for her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy.
Joan enjoyed knitting, flowers, doing puzzles, playing Bingo and Scrabble, and everything Snoopy. She loved entering sweepstakes and being active in the coupon club. Joan and Al enjoyed their motorhome, having RV'd to 45 states. They also enjoyed a cruise to Alaska.
In addition to her husband Al, Joan is survived by her son Gregg Schierl, husband of Rose, her daughter Cindy Schierl and companion Ken Millhouse of Maytown, and her granddaughter Melissa Schierl. Joan's son R. Gary Schierl preceded her in death in 2008.
Joan's family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM, followed by the funeral at 2 PM on Thursday, December 12th at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in Witness Park. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »