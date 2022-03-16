Joan B. Randall

Joan Bailey Randall, age 92, of Lancaster, passed away March 9, 2022, at Pleasant View Communities. She was married to Daniel Randall for over 67 years until his passing on December 13, 2020. They shared three daughters: Stacie, wife of Mark Self of Lititz, Nancy, wife of Mark Tipton of Mt. Joy, and Leslie, wife of Dan Jenuleson of Centreville, VA; a grandson, Max Seibert; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as the four-legged great-grand fur babies: Lulu, Timmy, Quinn, and Quasar.
She was a Republican Committee Leader, and never missed an election, in her more than 65 years of living in Lancaster.
Joan was active in Highland Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Welcome Desk and served on The Highlanders. She also served on the Valleybrook Estates Condominium Association, where she organized many social events. Early on, Joan was known for directing plays in the Landis Farms neighborhood and donated all funds gathered to local charities. Joan will be remembered for her welcoming personality and frequently giving back to her community; she touched many lives as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She also made sure that the family dog was always a rescue from the local shelter.
She and Dan were avid readers, historians and volunteered at Landis Valley Museum. Joan also worked at the North Museum.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 1011 AM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM, officiated by Rev. Dr. Ann Osbourne. Joan's favorite color was red, so guests are encouraged to wear red to the funeral. Interment to follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, support.humanepa.org or Highland Presbyterian Church.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »