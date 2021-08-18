Joan B. Manly, 84, of Elizabethtown, PA, unexpectedly entered God's presence on Monday morning, August 16, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center following a lengthy struggle with cancer. Born in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Harvey W. Manly and the late Helen Zimmerman Manly Crone.
Joan expressed her Christian faith as a Methodist. She was a 1959 graduate of West Chester State Teachers College where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
She spent her career as an educator at Hempfield School District where she was employed for 30 years prior to her retirement in 1989. In addition to classroom instruction, she coached field hockey and tennis. Joan enjoyed working in the lawn.
She is the last of her immediate family. Joan is survived by her longtime friend and housemate, Janet B. Earhart.
A graveside service will be held on Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Mount Tunnel Cemetery, South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA.
If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To express a condolence or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
