Joan B. Getz, 85, formerly of Leola, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Edna Burkholder Hoffner. She was the wife of the late Robert Z. Getz who died in 2016.
Joan worked at several garment factories in the area including the former Singing Needles in Leola. After retiring, she worked as an Amish taxi driver. She was a member of Salem Bible Church, Voganville, and loved horses and going on motorcycle adventures.
Surviving are: a son, Dale husband of Deb Getz, Akron; a daughter, Pat wife of Mark Overly, Leola; grandchildren, Landon and Erinn Getz, both of Akron, Chad Overly, Pensacola, FL, Derrick Overly, Lititz; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Rylee Overly, Marlee Rose and Alessandra Getz; 2 brothers, Richard husband of Barb Hoffner, New Holland, Robert husband of Kathleen Hoffner, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Getz.
A graveside service will be held at Voganville Union Cemetery, 335 Wissler Rd., New Holland, PA on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Bible Church, 590 Voganville Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. Furman's Leola