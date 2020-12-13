Joan B. Eshleman passed away on December 11, 2020 at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA while under the care of her loving husband and a team of dedicated hospice caregivers. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Henry Ray and Gertrude E. (Nissley) Breneisen. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by four siblings and their spouses: Richard R. and wife, Helen Breneisen; Dorothy E. B. and husband, Harry K. Gerlach; Charles E. and wife, Cecilia Breneisen; H. Joseph and wife, Jean Breneisen.
Joan graduated from East Hempfield High School in 1950 and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Millersville State Teachers College in 1954. Joan taught for 25 years in the Hempfield School District, first as a 2nd grade teacher from 1954 through 1956 and later as a remedial reading specialist. She retired from teaching in 1992 and was a member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Joan loved children and particularly enjoyed helping so many of her young students learn to read. Until health challenges prevented it, Joan stayed active by golfing, traveling, and spending time with her family and a network of friends. Joan often said that the most important thing in life is family, and she treasured the time she was able to spend with her sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald R. Eshleman, and two sons: Keith N. and his wife, Elizabeth Eshleman, of Frostburg, MD; Gary L. and his wife, Kiki Eshleman, of Westlake Village, CA; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joan's name be made to Hospice and Community Care's Endowment Fund at www.hospiceconnect.org/give.
A memorial service and interment at Lincoln Cemetery in Ephrata, PA will be held at a later date for which an announcement will be published. Condolences may be expressed online at SnyderFuneralHome.com