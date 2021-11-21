Joan B. Echternach, 89, of Lititz, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Beatrice (Mayer) Givler. She was the loving wife of 40 years to the late F. Richard Echternach, who died in 1991.
She was a 1950 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Joan worked as a claims examiner for over 20 years with the Lancaster branch of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office. She was also a long-time member of Church of the Apostles.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joan supported her family whenever and wherever possible. She was also a loyal friend to many. Joan was a very social person throughout her life and loved spending time with friends. Joan belonged to the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed taking bus trips to the casinos.
Joan is survived by her children: Guy S., husband of Sharon; Lance M., husband of David Reist; and Kent D., husband of Betsy; grandchildren: Amy Geib, wife of Jeremy; Drew and Erika Echternach; a great-grandchild, Connor Geib; three siblings: John B. Givler, husband of Beth; Joyce Stapf; and James Givler. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Richard Lee.
Memorial Services will be held from 10AM to 11AM, Friday, November 26, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster, at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the charity of one's choosing.