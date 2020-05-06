Joan Auchter Brown, age 91, Lancaster, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Brethren Village of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
In the selfless tradition of many world-class mothers, Joan Brown spent her entire adult life doting on her family while insisting on none of the attention in return. Her husband of over 70 years, Joe Brown, often described her as a giver, not a taker, and never did a day pass where she received more than she provided to others.
Born on Valentine's Day in 1929 in Reading, PA, Joan was the daughter of the late Philip J. and Edna A. Auchter. She met her future husband, Joe, when both were in the same wedding party in 1948. Joan and her fellow bridesmaids went to the Jersey shore after the wedding, and she was shocked when the skinny, Irish usher from Massachusetts showed up on her doorstep in Stone Harbor the next day. They were engaged three months later. After supporting Joe through Georgetown Law School, they started on their expansive legacy of seven children, fifteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Joan will be affectionately remembered for her endless support of her family and her gentle spirit, personified by her endearing habit of humming to herself when she thought no one was listening. She warmly welcomed her sons-and daughters-in-law into her family. She will be remembered by her grandchildren for her fluffernutters, famous tuna salad sandwiches and spaghetti sauce….and for teaching them to play cards, which she played to win!
Joan was the personification of Apostle Paul's description of Love in Corinthian's 13:4-8: Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.
Joan is survived by her husband of 71 years, Joseph A. Brown, who was with her at the time of her death; seven children: Margaret J. Kay, married to Jeffrey (Lititz); Jeanne B. McCreary, married to Robert (Landisville); Joseph A. Brown, Jr., married to Linda Krebs (Issaquah, WA); Theresa M. Brown (Lancaster); Timothy P. Brown, married to Louise Huntley (Lancaster); Michael J. Brown, married to Julie Leedy (Havertown, PA); and Richard J. Brown, married to Jennifer Duncan (West Chester, PA); 15 grandchildren: Meghan and Jennifer Kay; Sean, Ryan and Thomas McCreary; Gwen Brown; Alston, Carson and Elizabeth Brown; Drew and Paige Gingrich, Abigail and Nina Brown; and James and Olivia Brown; and six great-grandchildren: Elener (Ellie), Wesley (Wes), Natalie, Frances (Frannie), Cameron and Jackson McCreary. Joan had two brothers, Charles Auchter and Raymond Auchter, both deceased.
Joan volunteered for many years at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, the Cloistered Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary on Lititz Pike, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Meals on Wheels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann at a later date. Interment will be in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, Inc., 1085-B Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
