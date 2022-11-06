Joan A. Zinszer, 79, passed away at her East Hempfield Township home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Thelma P. (Velde) Quinn.
Joan shared 58 years of marriage with her husband Herbert A. Zinszer. She first worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and then with Herb she co-owned Herb's Sandwich Shop in Lititz.
She was a parishioner of Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband Herb, Joan is survived by their daughter, Karen, wife of Steve Schauffert of East Petersburg, son Jason Zinszer, husband of Keesha of Point of Rock, MD; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her brother Lyndon Quinn of Florida and sister Gene Blefko of Lancaster.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM with The Reverend Peter I. Hahn officiating, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com