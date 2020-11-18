Joan A. (Weaver) Rahe

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Joan A. Rahe, after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease, and having completed all her assignments in this world with outstanding devotion and success, moved on to bigger and better things. Born on February 24, 1932 in Lancaster, she was 88.
Joan was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1949, and was employed by Dr. Joseph Medwick as a secretary and medical assistant for 15 years. She was a 62 year member and past president of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and served in the USO of Lancaster when she was younger. Joan loved playing cards and other games, especially with her grandchildren. She loved to babysit, not only her grandchildren but for several exercise groups. Along with her husband Charlie and their family, they enjoyed camping and boating, spending many days cruising the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware areas onboard her namesakes, The J Arlene and The Lady J.
Joan's primary assignment was caring for and nurturing her family. She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Charles H. Rahe, II, and a legacy of 3 sons, 3 daughters-in-law, and 6 grandchildren: Christopher C. and Anita C. Rahe of Lancaster; Scott A. and Debbie M. Rahe of Columbia; and Douglas R. and Renee H. Rahe of Columbia. Grandchildren are Nathan C., Nicholas C., Derek M., Emily S., Zachary D. Rahe and Kayla R. Soders. Also surviving is her sister, Kathy Hogg of North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Joan in death were her parents Reba Mae (nee Brodhecker) and Jacob B. Weaver, her sister Shirley M. Sengstacken and her brother Richard K. Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Funeral services and interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be offered to St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com