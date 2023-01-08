Joan A. Oren, 86, of Emerald Drive, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at The Mennonite Home on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of the late John H. "Jack" Oren who died on October 12, 2004. and was the daughter of the late Elwood W. and Mildred B. Kling Smith.
Joan was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and she and her husband were classmates. She worked briefly for Armstrong World Industries but loved her role as homemaker. She loved gardening, sewing, going crabbing at the beach, home dcor and music, but most of all the time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the highlight of her life.
She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Traci Anne, wife of James E. "Jim" Scott, Lancaster, PA, two grandchildren, Ashli R. Scott, wife of Cris Knaub, Lancaster, PA, and Nichole A. Kohr, Myerstown, PA and four great grandchildren, Jordan Scott, Makenzi Scott Goss, Dale Kohr, Jr., and Dalton Kohr. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard W. and Elwood N. Smith.
At her request, the service will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff of Jackson Run at The Mennonite Home for their excellent care and keeping Joan happy, healthy, and comfortable.
