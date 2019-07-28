Joan A. Martin, 79, of Calvary Homes, Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and
Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, Joan was the daughter of the late Edward and Ida Woods, and the beloved wife of George B. Martin with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.
Joan was a member of Calvary Church and the Word of Life Adult Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class. There was nothing more important to Joan than her faith and her family. Prior to retiring in 2003, Joan worked as an Administrative Assistant at Lancaster Laboratories and Lancaster Bible College. Joan loved her Lord more than anything. She especially enjoyed learning with her newest bible, The MacArthur Study Bible, with her husband George, and his great love for, and knowledge of the scriptures. She treasured time spent with family and friends, and ice cream parties.
In addition to her loving husband George, Joan is survived by her son, Raymond Lanas and his wife Gail, and her daughter, Deborah Shertzer and her husband Stephen. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Calvary Homes Fellowship Hall, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601, with refreshments to follow. Private interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations in Joan's memory can be made to the Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund at the above address. For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com