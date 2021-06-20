Jo-Ann E. Way, 70, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Horton) Stokes. Jo-Ann was the loving wife of William E. Way with whom she celebrated 46 years of marriage.
After finishing high school, Jo-Ann earned a certificate in business and worked various jobs, most recently working as an insurance adjuster.
A member of Bright Side Baptist Church, Jo-Ann loved her church family and was very active in its ministries. She enjoyed singing and dancing, loved Gospel and R & B, and was always ready to cruise, enjoying trips to the Caribbean and other exotic destinations. A great cook, Jo-Ann was well known for her tasty potato salad. Although she was known to speak her mind, her smile would light up a room. Jo-Ann loved to collect elephants and her sunroom is evidence of it. Jo-Ann was always a ready volunteer for her sons sporting events and organizations.
In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by her sons: William E. Way II, husband of Yazmin, Reading; and Brandon J. Way, Sr., husband of Tameeka, Lancaster; 5 grandchildren: Leinady Vazquez; Treis William E. Way; Luis Vazquez; Brandon Way, Jr.; and Brionne Way; siblings: Yvonne Washington, wife of Roy, Washington DC; Iris Stokes, York; and Jerome Stokes, York. Jo-Ann was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Calvin Stokes and Jerry Stokes.
Family and friends will be received from 9AM to 11AM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Funeral Services will follow at the church at 11AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
