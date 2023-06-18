Jimmy W. Styer

Jimmy W. "Pop-Pop" Styer, 71, of Mount Joy, PA., passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday evening, June 15, 2023, at his residence. Born in Pennington Gap, VA., he was the son of the late Ruby (Thompson) and Charles Styer. He was the husband of the late Debra A. (Miller) Styer who passed away in January 2014.
Jimmy proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He enjoyed doing small projects around the house, hobby farming, tending to the chickens, and driving the green tractor around the property. Most of all Pop-Pop enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Travis Styer, husband of Deb, of Fleetwood, and Troy Styer, husband of Ashlie, of Mount Joy; four grandchildren, Violet and Hazel Styer, Josh Goretzke, and Jaymi Moss; four great-grandchildren, Mia and Jayvien Goretzke, and Declan and Lyle Moss; one brother, Terry Styer, husband of Sandra, of Lancaster; two nieces, Heather Torres and Kim Kleckner. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Lyla Moss.
Per Pop-Pop and his family's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Pop-Pop may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org and click on the "Donate" button. To express a condolence to the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
