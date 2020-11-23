Jimmy Shiu Tcheou, age 33, departed to the Lord on November 20, 2020 in an automobile accident. Born March 26, 1987, Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Lancaster, PA. Family and friends will remember him for his DJing, his cars, his pretzels, his smile, and most of all, for his genuine care for others. A faithful Catholic, Jimmy was predeceased by a brother, Saraman Tcheou, who died as an infant in an automobile accident in 1977.
He is survived by his parents, Man Tao Tcheou and Ninh Thi Tran, of Mount Joy, PA; sister and brother-in-law, Ping and Kamil Goslawski, and nephew and niece, Ethan and Emmy, of Lancaster, PA; brother, Father Pang Tcheou, of Mount Joy, PA; and brother and sister-in-law, Freeman and Casey Tcheou, of Ephrata, PA.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by his brother, Fr. Pang Tcheou, for the repose of Jimmy's soul at 11:30 a.m. at Mary Mother of the Church Parish. Because of Covid restrictions, attendance at the Funeral Mass will be by invitation only, however, if someone sincerely wishes to attend the Mass, please contact Fr. Tcheou at fathertcheou@gmail.com. Friends of Jimmy are invited to a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552, or to the burial immediately after the Mass, approximately 1:00 p.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 401 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation towards helping with Jimmy's funeral expenses, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/27bfrgx39c or search Jimmy Tcheou at GoFundMe.com. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com