Jimmy Richard Barfield passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at home in Indian Land, SC. Jimmy was born in Winnsboro, SC on July 4, 1939. His parents are the late Richard Coleman Barfield and Eva Hinson Barfield.
Jimmie is survived by Misun Pak; three children - Quinton Barfield, Angie Jackson and Richie Barfield (Samantha). He had seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Carolyn Connor (Judson), Peggy Knight (Jackie), Nancy Rape (Roger), Stan Barfield (Cindy) and Janice Fowler (Phil).
Jimmy grew up in Lancaster, SC and graduated from Lancaster High School. Soon after graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, from which he retired as a Master Sargent. During his time of enlistment, he served in both Korea and Vietnam, earning several medals and commendations. He also earned a Bachelor's Degree while serving in the military from the University of Maryland.
After retirement, he traveled a bit and then settled in South Korea where he worked for World Airlines and made a home with Misun Pak for over thirty years. More recently he spent more time in the United States for health reasons, settling in South Carolina with Carolyn and Judson. He took this opportunity to grow closer to his children, nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed golf and fishing, traveling with Misun, and a variety of music. He loved discussing golf and military with both his buddy Bill and his cousin Vander. He especially enjoyed fishing tales with brother, Stan and golf jokes with brother-in-law Jud. JImmy was a humble, kindhearted man with a quick wit, and he served his country proudly. Jimmy will be forever missed... he is "down to the river to pray", and for that we cannot be sad...
