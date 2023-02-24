Jimmy L. Pennington, 77, of Nescopeck passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, with his loving family by his side at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born in Little Britain on October 19, 1945, he was a son of the late Arvel D. and Edith (Lewis) Pennington.
He graduated from Solanco High School, Quarryville, in 1966 and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1969. Jimmy worked at General Motors in Delaware and then as owner/operator at Tucquan Park Family Campground in Holtwood, from April 1977 until January 1993. He worked hard all his life and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
On May 11, 1968, Jimmy married his loving and devoted wife Teresa (Jones) Pennington. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in May.
Jimmy was a man of few words, who loved a good laugh. He was a kind and gentle man who loved working on old cars, restoring antiques, gardening, and long car rides.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Teresa; daughter, Kimberly (Eric) Krall, Sugarloaf; granddaughter (apple of his eye), Hannah Shae; brother, John, Frazer; sisters, Betty (Jay) Groff, Quarrysville; Arvella Witmer, Lancaster; Geraldine Jose', Christiana; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jimmy's Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heller Funeral Home, LLC, Nescopeck. Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@HellerFuneralHomeLLC.com.
