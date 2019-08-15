Jimmy L. Hess, 68, of Manheim, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was the husband of Michelle M. (Bachman) Hess for thirty-seven years.
Born November 16, 1950, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Raymond W. and Gerna W. (Fry) Hess and was of the Christian faith. Jimmy served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 - 1972 as a Civil Engineer Lineman. He was employed by Armstrong World Industries-Lancaster Plant. He enjoyed the wilderness until his illness. Also surviving is his son, Justin Lee Hess, husband of Dana (Kreider) Hess, of Columbia and siblings; Jay Hess, husband of Sharon (Greenawalt) Hess, of Mountville, and Jeffrey Hess, of Washington Boro, Shelva Hess, of Washington Boro and Shirla, wife of Donald Schober, of Peach Bottom. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack L. Hess (2016).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Viewing held at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Millersville on Friday evening between 6:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday afternoon between 1:30-2:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately by the family in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA, with Military Honors. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Jimmy's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com Exclusive Provider of
Veterans Funeral Care
717-872-2266