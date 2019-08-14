Jimmy L. Hess

Jimmy L. Hess

Jimmy L. Hess, 68, of Manheim, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was the husband of Michelle M. (Bachman) Hess and father of Justin Lee Hess, husband of Dana (Kreider) Hess, of Columbia.

A Complete Life Legacy Obituary for Jimmy will be published in Thursday's paper.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Viewing held at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Millersville on Friday evening between 6:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday afternoon between 1:30-2:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately by the family in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA, with Military Honors. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Jimmy's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org

