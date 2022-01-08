Jimmy Derell Hoffmaster, 81, of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2022. Jimmy was born in Mifflinburg, PA to Marlin and Florence (Reber) Hoffmaster in November, 1940.
Funeral service will be at Kochenderfer United Methodist Church, Lebanon, Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00 a.m., viewing prior to service from 9:00-11:00. Burial at Grandview cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family.
www.christmansfuneralhome.com
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Hoffmaster
A living tribute
