Jimmie L. Houser, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Herman and Irene (Lambert) Houser. Jimmie was the husband of Dorothy L. (Shupe) Houser with whom he celebrated 33 years of marriage this past August.
Jimmie retired from the Horst Group working in maintenance. He was one of a kind. Jimmie played in the band The Camaro's as well as several other bands. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching movies. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Dorothy, are three children, Dawn Hurd of Elizabethtown, Troy Houser, husband of Lorrie of Lititz, and Paul Hurd, husband of Jennifer of Palmyra; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Randall Houser, husband of Rebecca of New Holland.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602.