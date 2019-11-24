Jimmie F. (Merritt) Brigandi, 90, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Dothan, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Ida Jean (Howell) and William Merritt.
She left Dothan and moved to New York where she met the love of her life Charles, and they shared 68 wonderful years of marriage.
Above all, Jimmie loved being a homemaker and working in her garden. Family, friends and anyone who needed a place to be loved were always welcomed by her. She will be remembered by many near and far for her selflessness and generosity.
In addition to her husband, Charles Brigandi, she is survived by her children: Charles Jr. (Joanne) of Parlin, NJ, Toni Troccoli and Karl Brigandi of Lancaster, PA, her 8 grandchildren: Joy, Charles, Jean Marie, Jaclyn, Patrick, James, Toni, and Brook (Oscar); her 15 great-grandchildren; and her sister Sarah of Alabama. She is preceded in death by her son Jimmy Brigandi and her 5 sisters.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmie's memory to UCP of Lancaster (Cerebral Palsy), PO Box 10485, Lancaster, PA 17605-0485.
