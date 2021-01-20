Jimmie D. "Jim" Robbins, 73, retired veteran, of Lititz passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Seminole, OK to the late Roy F. and Marjorie M. (Chandler) Robbins, and was the husband of Klara J. (Marx) Robbins with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz.
He was a graduate of Seminole High School, class of 1966, in OK, and held a degree from St. Leo College in Florida. He also studied business and counseling with the University of Maryland. He was drafted at age 19 and served in the U.S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) during the Vietnam Conflict and retired in January 1988. He traveled to and lived in El Paso, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Carmel, CA, Saudi Arabia, Frankfurt, Germany, Hampton, VA, Tampa, FL and Heidelberg, Germany.
Jimmie was creative and his hobbies were woodwork, leathercraft, gardening, and reading. He was a member of the Military Officers' Association, Lancaster Liederkranz and the Penn-Dutch Sportsmen's Club.
In addition to his wife Klara, he is survived by two sons, Robert Robbins, husband of Nicole (Graetke) mother of Logan Nicholas James of Tampa, FL, and Mike Robbins, husband of Sherri (Shiver) mother of Ashley and Steven May of Tampa, FL. Also surviving is a brother, David Robbins of Seminole, OK, 4 nieces and 4 nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy D. Robbins, Jr. who passed August 7, 1998 and two sisters, Rose M. Thoma, Nina R. IIey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private in Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmie's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. James Catholic Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com