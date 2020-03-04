Jim O. Watson, 79, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of Adylee (Osborne) and Penn Watson, Jr.
He attended Union College in Schenectady, NY. Jim enjoyed traveling and cruising worldwide. He was a serious golfer, with two Holes in One, as well as a tennis enthusiast. He enjoyed Duplicate Bridge, earning over 700 points. Jim was a Veteran of the Korean War, and was also an avid football fan. Jim was an astute stock market investor, and he developed many close friendships.
He is survived by his brother Penn Watson of Buffalo, NY and his nephews, Penn and David Watson.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
