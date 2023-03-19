Jill Maysilles, 82, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her son's home in Lancaster surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Francis D. Conley and the late Jane Baker Ambrose. Jill retired as a supervisor at ITT Grinnell after many years of service. Following retirement, she worked for the Hempfield School District. Her favorite pastimes were curling up with a good book, playing cards with friends and enjoying the company of her dog.
Jill is survived by her four children: Holly Burrows (Joseph) Connors, Carlisle; P. Wesley (Harry G. Wentzel, Jr.) Burrows, Lancaster; Timothy A. Maysilles, West Hempfield Township and Daryl D. (Liia Ambartsumyan) Maysilles, Columbia. Six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Two sisters: Judith Conley (Todd) Combs, Catonsville, MD and Susan Ambrose Heim, Lancaster.
There will be no formal service. Contributions in Jill's name may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the: Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
