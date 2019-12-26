Jill L. Segro, 51, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, early Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, following a four-year battle with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Born in East Petersburg, she was the daughter of Thomas and Carol (Feite) Matroni. Jill was the loving wife of Steven P. Segro, celebrating 28 years of marriage this past July, and the proud and devoted mother of their daughter, Callie J. Segro.
After graduating from Hempfield High School, Jill attended Lancaster School of Cosmetology. She was formerly employed at QVC, and most recently worked for LGH, where she was a Cash Application Specialist. Jill was blessed with a strong spirit and was loved by all who knew her. She graced everyone with her radiant smile and words of encouragement.
In addition to her parents, husband and daughter, Jill is survived by two brothers, Tom Matroni of Lancaster, and Lee Matroni of Lititz; nephews, Dino Matroni and Gabe Segro; and a niece, Evie Segro. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher, and her brother, Scott Matroni.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jill's Life which will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, beginning at 6PM at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Those attending Jill's Celebration of Life service are asked to wear bright colors in honor of her vibrant spirit. Contributions in Jill's memory may be offered to Share of Lancaster, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
