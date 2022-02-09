Jill D. Butterfoss Bateman

Jill Diane Butterfoss Bateman, 75, of Landisville, PA, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2022, with family by her side. She was born to the late Donald and Helen Butterfoss. She grew up in Flemington, NJ. She graduated from Hunterdon Central High School and graduated Phi Betta Kappa with a BA in English from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
She was married to her college sweetheart, Gordon Bateman, for 55 years. Jill is survived by her loving husband, Gordon, her two children: Jeffrey Bateman of Oviedo, FL; Julie Mackneer of Hershey, PA, she is also survived by her three grandchildren: Drew Mackneer; Ryan Mackneer; River Dixon; and her brother, Robert Butterfoss of Winston Salem, NC.
Jill was an elementary school librarian for 30 years at George Washington Elementary School in Lancaster, PA. This job combined her love of reading and her love of teaching children. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family and became a published author writing two children’s books. She spent many hours watching her grandsons competing in sports, loved snow, and loved to collect seashells and walk on the beach. Her favorite places to travel to were Nova Scotia, Canada, Ellecom, Netherlands, and of course, Disney World, in Florida.
Jill’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Florin Church of the Brethren at 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, PA, 17552. There will be a visitation from 1:30-3 PM followed by a service at 3 PM. There will be a time of fellowship, food, and remembrance following the service at the church. Dress is casual. Masks are at the individual discretion of each guest. To send an online condolence, please visit:
