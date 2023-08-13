Joe Horning, a long-time resident of Willow Valley Manor North, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023. He was 102 years old, having been born in upstate NY, son of the late Jewell W., Sr., and Florence (Lowe) Horning.
He and his wife Christine "Chris" (Kirk) Horning were married for 73 years before her passing in 2019. Also, preceding Joe in death was his daughter Beverly Horning Gore in 2021. Joe is survived by his daughter Paula L. Horning and his granddaughters, Wendy Coveleskie and Heather Coveleskie.
Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII, part of that time in the South Pacific. Upon release from active duty, he remained in the Marine Reserve program until being transferred to the Retired Reserves at age sixty. Major Horning was a member of the Military Officer's Association.
After serving in World War II, Joe and his family moved to Schenectady, NY, where he reentered Union College. Upon receiving a degree in Economics, they moved to Delaware where he was employed by DuPont, which continued for thirty plus years until his retirement. Joe continued his education by attending evening classes at the University of Delaware, ultimately receiving an MBA degree. Delaware was a very acceptable home, and they were content there for over 40 years.
Joe and his wife, Chris, traveled some, attended many Elderhostels, and enjoyed dancing and bridge. He also enjoyed golf, tennis, softball, gardening, playing poker, and watching baseball and football. He got great gratification from his volunteer efforts in encouraging elementary school students to become good readers. He did this in Delaware and after moving to Lancaster, for 13 years in Fulton Elementary School. Only loss of hearing and other physical problems caused him to stop.
He has frequently said that he was grateful for an abundance of good luck throughout his lifetime. Many more fortunate things happened than bad.
Private graveside services will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
