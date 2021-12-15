Jewel M. Atkins, 60, of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was the wife of David W. Atkins, with whom she celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2021. She was born in Kansas City, MO, daughter of the late Jack D. and Malinda L. Bunn McHenry.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Legion of Mary, was a classical pianist, and was multi-lingual. She enjoyed cooking and calligraphy. Jewel loved her family, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as "Namma." She was very special and close to her grandson, James, whom she home-schooled.
Surviving in addition to her husband, daughters: twins, Emily R. (Lars) Pendleton and Julia A. Atkins, Mary E. Atkins and Rachel L. Atkins. Four grandchildren. Two brothers: Tim (Liz) McHenry and Stacy (Lisa) McHenry. Two sisters: Malinda McHenry and Jennifer McHenry.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hermits of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, PO Box 485, Fairfield, PA 17320. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
