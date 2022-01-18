J is for my grandma and great-grandma, Jeannie and Jeanettee.
E is for Mamma and Daddy's good friend, Liz.
T is for my Aunt Tracy.
And Charles is for my grandpa in the stars.
Jet is survived by his mamma, Mindi Jo, and his daddy, Nickolas Lee. He is also survived by his siblings, KrystaLin, Blair, Rian, Kavin, Zavyir, and Jasi. His surviving grandparent is Jeannie Will, his aunts Denise, Kelly, and Tracy, and his honorary Aunt Liz. He is also survived by his nephews, Laethyn and Sylus, and a niece, Aqualynn. He's loved by his many cousins and family everywhere and preceded in death by his grandpa Richard Charles and his uncle Jason Lee.
Jet is and will always be loved by so many.
We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Healthy Beginnings Plus Ephrata for their care and understanding in this difficult time.
If you wish you make a donation in Jet’s name, please do so to Healthy Beginnings Plus Ephrata. Please make checks payable to Ephrata Community Health Foundations, MEMO: Healthy Beginnings Plus Donation, 722 W. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »