Jessie L. Frey, 94 of Millersville, passed away at home, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in New Paris (Bedford County), PA on November 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Ada Mae Brown Wayde. Jessie was the wife of Earl L. Myers who preceded her in death on September 5, 1957 and Lester C. Frey who preceded her in death on January 13, 1988.
After graduating from Schellesburg-Napier High School, Jessie moved to Lancaster County during WWII to work for Armstrong, along with her sister and her friend. Jessie worked as a Home Health Aide up until the age of 85. She was a member and attended Bethel E.C. Church, Conestoga since 1946. She was a faithful church member attending every Sunday that she could. Earlier in life, she enjoyed bowling. She loved to cook and her family was of the utmost importance to her.
Jessie will be missed by her son, Dennis E., husband of Dolores Myers of Millersville; step son, Ray A. Frey of Lancaster and step daughter, Kay Ort of Delaware; grandchildren, Robert, B. Clay, Andrew, Cherilyn and Bethany; great-grandson, Ben, along with 15 step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Harbaugh of Nottingham, MD. Jessie was preceded in death by her son, Keith L. Myers who passed away in December 2019, and her daughter, Sharon Myers Sackal who passed away in June of 2006. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Albert, Harry, and Jay Wayde, and sisters, Dorothea Shroyer and Alice Roth.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jessie's funeral service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1PM from the Bethel E.C. Church, 3716 Main Street, Conestoga, PA with Rev. Dr. George T. Custer officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from Noon until 1PM. Private casket interment will be made in the Greenhill UM Church Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Jessie's memory to the Mission Fund at Bethel E.C. Church. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
