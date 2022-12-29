Jessie Horton Fasnacht, 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17, 2022 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after being stricken with an illness earlier in the week. She was the daughter of the late Sandford and Betty Horton of Ephrata.
A long-time resident of Akron, Jessie most recently lived at Keystone Villa. She was best known as a dog groomer at her Akron home but also helped operate, and briefly co-owned, her parents' business, Horton's Boarding Kennels. She also was a dog handler, and as a teen, took a Smooth Fox Terrier to champion.
Jessie attended Lincoln Elementary School, was a 1960 graduate of Ephrata High School and attended Millersville State Teachers College before starting a family. She taught special needs students at the former Bethany School in Ephrata and also worked several stints at Ephrata Community Hospital and Ephrata Area Rehabilitation Services (EARS), before stopping to help care for her grandchildren.
She later worked as an activities director at Ephrata Manor and as an Akron Elementary School Crossing Guard, before retiring several years ago. Jessie's canine passion continued, serving on the board of directors for the Lancaster County Humane League in addition to rescuing and placing a countless number of dogs over the years.
She is survived by three children, Angela of Ephrata; Andrew, fianc of Donna Stauffer of Ephrata; and Amy, wife of Brian Devlin of Ephrata; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandson, one step-great-grandson, a niece and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Michael C. Fasnacht and her sister, Sandra (Reed) Steinmetz.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 PM, at Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 6 PM, with Rev. Jim Goodyear officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals (ORCA), 610 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.