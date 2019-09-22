Jessie Edgar Reifsnyder

Jessie Reifsnyder, age 94, passed from this life on Sunday, August 18 2019 at The Mennonite Home. She was born on March 7, 1925 to Anna Mary Davis Edgar and Samuel Edgar in Altoona, PA.
After graduation from Altoona High School, Jessie held various secretarial positions. It was in Altoona where Jessie would meet her future husband, John Reifsnyder, a close friend of her older brother Jim, who would offer her a ride home after a dance. Shortly after, John and Jessie would wed on June 8, 1946.
Employed by the Army, John and Jessie, along with their 2 children, lived in many places but would eventually anchor down in Alexandria, VA in 1958.
In 2006, Jessie would move on to Greenspring Retirement Community of Springfield, Va. At Greenspring, Jessie was active in many events from Chimes Choir and Wii Bowling Team. She would continue her commitment to service to community, once named Greenspring Volunteer of the Year. She volunteered with Greenspring Hospice where she was noted as being a fierce advocate for the patient.
In 2017, an accident would force Jessie to move to Lancaster Mennonite Home where she would live out the remainder of her life.
Jessie's husband John predeceased her on December 14, 1984. Besides her husband, Jessie was also predeceased by her son Gary John Reifsnyder, brothers James Edgar, Robert Edgar, sister Janet Edgar Lewis, all of Altoona, PA and half-brother Curtis Edgar of Lancaster, PA.
Jessie is survived by daughter Cynthia Reifsnyder (Dale Dombach) of Lancaster, PA and son David Reifsnyder (Sue) of Dale City, VA; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Jackson Run Team for the wonderful care they gave to our mother.
Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to: Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. www.everlywheatley.com