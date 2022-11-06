Jessie Abigail Hauenstein, 95, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Witwer Minnich, Sr., and Mary Baker Walker. She was the widow of Robert Freidly who died in 1979 and James Hauenstein who died in 1998.
Jessie is survived by her two sons, Neil (JoAnne) of Conestoga, and Matthew (Melissa) of Ephrata; her six grandchildren, Connie Berk (David), Amanda Kilgore (Neil), Lindsey Bofinger (Adam), Lauren Freidly (Kevin Washington), Jessica Schenk, and Julia Freidly; her 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Witwer Minnich, Jr.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please visit Jessie's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »