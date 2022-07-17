Jessie A. Miller, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Walter and Mabel Hershey (Kline) Walter. For fifty-seven years she was married to Paul R. Miller who passed in 2007.
Living her whole life in Lancaster County, Jessie graduated from Manor Millersville High School (Penn Manor), Class of 1947. Over the years, she worked as a bookkeeper for different businesses.
Jessie loved family gatherings, travels with Paul in the states and Europe, their mountain cabin in Lycoming County, tending her flower gardens, bird watching - especially feeding hummingbirds -and caring for adopted dogs and cats over many years. Jessie was a Gold Star member of the Order of the Eastern Star and of the Protestant faith.
Jessie will be greatly missed by her brother, Richard A. Walter, many nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased by sisters Lena Ditzler, Leona M. Geist, Bertha J. Rankin, Shirley Patricia Madonna and Edna E. Walter.
Her family would like to thank all the staff at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab in York for the loving care given to Jessie in her final weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where a viewing will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jessie's memory may be made to the PA SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com