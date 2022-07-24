Jessie A. Martin, age 71, passed away at Conestoga View Nursing Home on July 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Martin, Sr. and Mary R. (Spadea) Martin.
Born in Lancaster, Jessie graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and went to cosmetology school. She became a beautician and worked for many years in the beauty salon at Watt and Shand Department Store in Lancaster where she retired as a manager. When not working, Jessie enjoyed reading a good book.
Jessie is survived by her sister, Patricia M. Benner, wife of Charles E. Benner, Jr and one nephew, Charles E. Benner III.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Ranck Mill Rd., Lancaster, PA.
