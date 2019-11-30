Jessie A. Griest, 88, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Little Britain, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Margaret (Anthony) Brown. She was married to the late Russell M. Griest who passed away on June 26, 2014.
Jessie was a member of Eastland Friends Meeting and was also part of the Quaker Ladies group. She had worked for Penn Manor High School as an administrator for many years. She was also a member of the Solanco Historical Society and enjoyed bowling and playing shuffleboard at the former Quarryville Legion.
Jessie is survived by 3 daughters: Kerry DeFraia of Virginia; Penny Hans of Maryland; and Kathy Griest of Maryland. Also surviving are 2 granddaughters: Lesley, wife of James McGhee of Peach Bottom; and Laura DeFraia-Colee, wife of Christian of Virginia; great-grandsons, Joshua and Austin; and a brother, Kenneth Brown of Nottingham.
A celebration of Jessie's life will take place at Eastland Friends Meeting, 10 Friends Rd., Nottingham, PA 19362 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.