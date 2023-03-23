Jessica Stephanie (Weaver) Greenly, 75, of Red Lion, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Jessica, known to everyone as Jessie, was surrounded by her loving husband for 54 years, Kenneth Greenly, and adoring sons, Marc L. and Matthew D. Greenly. She was the daughter of the late Clair and Edna (Hornberger) Weaver.
Jessie is survived by her husband, sons, four grandchildren, Hanah Greenly, Ayden Greenly, Emma Greenly, Mitchell Greenly, and two sisters, Corrine Dillingham, and Jody Talarico.
Jessie worked for Burle Industries (formerly RCA) for 30 years before retiring in 2005.
Nothing made Jessie happier than cooking for her family and friends. She was known to cook meals for those who were ill and homebound. She always wanted to help.
Jessie, along with Kenny, would sit on their front porch and chat with the neighbors and always had bones for the dogs walking by.
Services and interment will be private at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jessie's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.