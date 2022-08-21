Jessica Anne Heidig, 46, passed away with her loving family by her side at her West Hempfield Township home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer.
Jess shared eight wonderful and active years with her husband John R. Walk. They thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, all things nature, the mountains, hiking, biking, tubing, and kayaking. Together, they planted trees and cleaned up trails and parks with the Lancaster Conservancy, and they supported Brittany's Hope in Elizabethtown.
She also enjoyed gardening and cooking, the Fall season, Halloween, and hanging out with her family and friends by her pool.
The daughter of Michael D. and Linda K. (Herr) Heidig, she was born in Lancaster. Jess graduated from Hempfield High School in 1994, and Lancaster School of Cosmetology. She worked at Eurofins from 1999 to 2022 as a Group Leader.
In addition to husband John, and her parents Mike and Linda, Jess is survived by her daughters, Addisyn Wettig and Autumn Gantz of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Kayden King and Kira Gantz of Lancaster; two sisters, Michelle, wife of Joseph Lalli of Penryn, and Lindsay, wife of Justin Elser of Mountville; stepchildren, Austin Walk of Lancaster and Alyssa Walk of Mountville, step-granddaughter Jyniah Walk of Mountville; and her grandmother Joyce Herr of Lancaster. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, and nephews that she loved dearly.
Jess's family will greet guests from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a time of sharing at 11 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. This will be a casual service. Her favorite colors were burnt orange and black.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Jess's memory to the Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »