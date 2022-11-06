Jessica Andrea Gebhard, age 41, of Pequea, entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Mark A. and Debra J. Gebhard of Pequea.
Jess, as she was known by family and friends, was a dental equipment technician for Albright and Thiry Orthodontics in Lancaster. She was dedicated to her work. She was very artistic; she enjoyed painting and arts and crafts. She also enjoyed traveling, especially with her cousin and best friend Jammie Gebhard. She loved to spend time with family and friends and enjoyed time with her dogs Choppy, Cody, and Tiny.
In addition to her parents and best friend, Jess will be greatly missed by her sister Callesta M. Gebhard of Pequea, her niece Amara Gebhard, her maternal grandmother Joan Rineer of Craley, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Private services for Jess will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Friends of Angels, PO Box 152, Willow Street, PA 17584.
