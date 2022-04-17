Jessiah J. Hill, 25, of New Providence, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of Jason and Natasha (Hill) Jose of New Providence and Bill Stout of West Virginia.
Jessiah was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Chevy trucks. He loved fishing and watching the sun rise and set on the river, where he found true peace. Jessiah enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with family and friends. He also loved music, singing and writing songs. He was a beautiful soul, perfect in the eyes of those who loved him. One of his favorite quotes was: "The only difference between a saint and sinner is every saint has a past, every sinner has a future."
Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister, Zola Marie Jose, who he loved deeply; grandparents, Kathy and Ted Barnett, Gary and Evelyn Jose, and Rick Hill; an aunt, Justine (Nathan) Kreider; an uncle, Gary Jose and great-aunt Nancy; cousins, Keely and Jacoby and several addition cousins.
A service celebrating Jessiah's life will take place at New Providence Mennonite Church, 121 Main Street, New Providence, PA on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be private.
