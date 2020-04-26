Jessel A. Schierl, 43, of York entered into rest on Friday, April 10, 2020. He is now at peace and in the loving hands of God.
As a youth, Jessel liked to play baseball and he was a very good player. He loved skateboarding and hanging out with his friends. He enjoyed boating activities, both waterskiing and tubing and spent many happy hours on the water with family and friends.
Jessel got great satisfaction from doing large cleanup jobs and would work diligently making areas orderly and beautiful. He had a "get er done" attitude tackling these projects. Jessel had a flair for decorating. He could take giveaways and free items to make a room look really nice and homey.
He had a kind and sweet side and tried to help people in need. His sense of humor often came in handy with these endeavors. He could really make you belly laugh. He found comfort in long, serene walks and was very physically fit.
He is survived by his parents, Gregg and Rose Schierl, his children, Noah Bliss, Jewelz' Avery Marie and Jayla Lynn Rose Crane, his sisters, Melissa Schierl and Rebecca Hollingsworth, his aunts, uncles, and cousins all who showed him much love throughout the years. Jessel was preceded in death by his father, Jessel R. Hollingsworth.
Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home. Columbia/Landisville.
