Jesse Z. Stoltzfus, Tonopah, AZ, was born May 10, 1950 to Henry D. and Susie L. Stoltzfus, in Bareville, PA. He passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on November 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Sadie Mae and nine children: Tim (Melody) Stoltzfus, Chewelah, WA; Mary Faith Yoder, Glendale, AZ; Joy (Paul) Andreasen, Buckeye, AZ; Serena Groff, Denver, CO; Aimee Buchholz, Edmonton, Alberta; Anthony (Ruth Ann) Stoltzfus, Milliken, CO; Karen (Matt) Sommers, Goshen, IN; Marcia (Carlos) Mendoza, Springerville, AZ; Destiny Stoltzfus, Buckeye, AZ; and 34 grandchildren. He is also survived by six sisters: Mattie Zook, Annie (Stevie) Stoltzfus, Sarah (Chris) Miller, Sue (Gary) Martin, Mary Ann (Craig) Tshudy, Eva (Mike) Rissler, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Micah, two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Michaela, and a brother-in-law, Jacob Zook.
A living tribute »