Jesse W. Lehman, Jr., 81, of Pine Grove, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Minerva W. Sauder Lehman. Jesse was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County on July 28, 1939, a son of the late Jesse A. and Candidus P. Stahl Lehman.
Jesse was a dairy farmer for most of his life, after retirement he worked as a custodian at New Covenant Christian School and most recently as a bus driver for D. B. Fisher. He enjoyed hunting, camping and traveling.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Ronald S. and wife Rhoda A. Lentz Lehman of Myerstown, PA; Debra S. and husband Keith A. Martin of Denver, PA; Jesse W. III and wife Jaime N. McConnell Lehman of Myerstown, PA; James W. and wife Lorah M. Reed Lehman of Emporium, PA; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Luke E. Lehman of Ephrata, PA; sister, Hilda F. Eberly of Richland, PA. He was preceded in death by brothers, Aaron, Peter, Joseph and Mark Lehman; sisters, Stella Martin and Gladys Hoover.
Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
