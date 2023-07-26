Jesse Thomas Drobnak was taken unexpectedly in a car accident on July 17th, 2023. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lindey, their two sons, Brody and Wesley, their daughter, Angela, his parents, John and Jennifer, his sister, Sarah, his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Sharon, and paternal grandmother Lucy. He was preceded in death by his brother Marshall, Uncle Bill, and paternal grandfather, Bill.
Jesse was an intelligent, strong, and hardworking man. He was passionate about his job. He loved everything about demolition. It was a career path that he chose very young and stuck with his entire life. He obtained his Class-A CDL license and started driving truck, and flourished even more in his career. Jesse loved his trucks. He loved shifting gears to a good country song or some old school rock. He excelled in operating heavy machinery, and was quite the perfectionist down to the very last detail.
When Jesse wasn't working you could find him living the simple life with his wife and kids. Spontaneous camping trips, road trips, taking his kids to the park, he was always doing something to make sure his family was provided for and having a good time. One of his favorite parts of his daily routine was tucking his kids in at night. He would make them laugh, and make sure that they felt loved. He loved the beach, the sunshine, music, and living life to the absolute fullest.
Jesse was a man who would never hesitate to give to someone in need. He was always smiling. Wherever he went he was a happy, optimistic, lighthearted soul who would talk to anyone who crossed his path. He was a wonderful father, a cherished husband, a loved brother, son, and grandson. He was also the best friend that you could ever meet. Jesse was the type of man to always encourage your dreams. He was a one-of-a-kind man who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jesse's Celebration of Life at the Historic Fred F. Groff, Inc., 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Interment will be in Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Jesse's name to https://gofund.me/3b672a2e for the care of his children.