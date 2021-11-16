Jesse S. Stoltzfus, age 74, of 362 Street Road, Oxford, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. He was the husband of Sylvia R. Lapp Stoltzfus. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Eli L. and Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Jesse was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by 10 children: Katie L. wife of Israel S. Smoker, Jonas L. husband of Malinda Esh Stoltzfus, John L. husband of Nancy Esh Stoltzfus, all of Oxford, Annie L. wife of Christian G. Fisher, Ephraim L. husband of Lizzie Beiler Stoltzfus, Elam L. husband of Susie Lapp Stoltzfus, Susie L. wife of David L. Lapp, Samuel L. husband of Arie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, all of Argyle,WI, Naomi L. wife of Henry K. Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Sarah L. wife of Levi F. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, 87 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings: Sarah wife of Earl Kurtz of OH, Mary wife of Sylvan Stoltzfus of Cherry Tree, PA, Daniel husband of Mary Beiler Stoltzfus of NY, Ephraim husband of Sadie Fisher Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Samuel husband of Susie Zook Stoltzfus of Paradise. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, daughter-in-law Barbara K. Fisher Stoltzfus, and a sister, Malinda late wife of Emanuel Stoltzfus of Newburg, PA.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 362 Street Road, Oxford on Wednesday, November 17th at 9 a.m. with interment in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service.
A living tribute »