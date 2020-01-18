Jesse R. "Hood" McMillan

Jesse Ray "HOOD" McMillan, 59, of Kirks Mill Road, Nottingham, PA died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of P. Diane Jones McMillan. Born in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Arthur Clay and Mary Ellen Armer McMillan.
Hood was a hard working family man and enjoyed their company as well as his friends. Always helping others, in death he continued to do so by being an organ donor.
Surviving beside his wife Diane are 2 children: Robert (Chrissy) Hurley, Amber (Mateo) Constantino; 3 grandchildren: Daren, Erica and Tori; and 5 siblings: Wayne, Nelda, Karen, Vicky, and Jerry.
He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Mary Lou and J.C.
A viewing will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 from 6:30-8:30PM.
To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
A living tribute »