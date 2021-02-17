Jesse R. High, 67, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Lebanon to Christian G., Jr. and the late Edna (Martin) High and was the husband of Brenda J. (Nolt) High with whom he would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on February 23rd.
Jesse was a heavy equipment operator for B.R. Kreider & Son, Inc. for over 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking, Bluegrass music, Cracker Barrel and was an avid Steelers fan. He was a family man and especially enjoyed Sunday afternoon drives.
In addition to his father and wife, Jesse is survived by two children, Roger L. High, Kelly J., wife of Eric Current; five grandchildren. Logan T., husband of Alexis High, Hunter C. High, Ella K. High, Tyrus R. Current, Tristan J. Current; a great-grandson, Wesson G. High and five siblings, Janet, wife of Dan Wenger, Brenda, wife of Bob Burkhart, Stanley, husband of Marilyn High, Sandy, wife of Ezra Dickens, Fred, husband of Sue High.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
