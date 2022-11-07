Jesse R. Beiler, 77, of Bethel, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Betty J. (Martin) Beiler.
Born in Lancaster on October 2, 1945, he was the son of the late John S. and Mary (Riehl) Beiler. Jesse had worked at Jonestown Ag. He was a member of the Sharon Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Barry L. husband of Karen L. (Martin) Beiler of Fredericksburg and J. Michael husband of Mary Jane (Zimmerman) Beiler of Fredericksburg; daughters Darla S. wife of Evan L. Stump of Myerstown, Sheila M. Beiler of Bethel, Melissa J. Beiler of Lebanon, Janel J. wife of Justin M. Champ of Sun River, Montana and Bethany T. wife of Nathan S. Henne of Auburn; sisters Katie R. Glick of Bird-in-Hand, Mary R. wife of Joe Stoltzfus of Paradise and Emma R. wife of Jonas Riehl of Bird-in-Hand; twenty grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Philip R. Beiler and his brother Abram R. Beiler.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sharon Mennonite Church, 581 Union Rd., Lebanon. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown. Interment will be at the Wolfe's Union Meeting House Cemetery.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
