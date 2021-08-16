Jesse Lee Ruoss, 84, of Morgantown, PA, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Fairmount Homes. Born February 23, 1937, in Reading, PA, he was a son of the late James S. Ruoss and Ruth P. (Grubb) Ruoss.
Jesse graduated from Caernarvon High School, Class of 1955 and worked for Bethlehem Steel Grace Mines for 20 years. He also worked for Hercules Cement Co. and retired after 16 years.
Jesse was a founding member of Exeter Bible Church in Birdsboro, PA and he later attended High Point Baptist Chapel in Geigertown, PA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, weight lifting, and spending time with his family, especially on camping trips to Pinebrook Bible Conference and Sandy Cove Bible Conference.
Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Anna Mae (Menhennitt) Ruoss; his 4 sons, Timothy Ruoss, James (Becky) Ruoss, Nathan (Susan) Ruoss and Joel (Melodee) Ruoss; his 1 daughter, Melody (Dennis) Rehrer; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
