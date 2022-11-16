Jesse L. Hart, 84, of Pequea, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Darlene Witmer Hart, to whom he was married for 62 years. Jesse was born in Lancaster on October 19, 1938, son of the late Harold S., Sr and Mildred Stettler Hart.
Jesse served 8 years in the Army Reserves. He was a farmer and retired from RCA/GE after 40 years of dedicated service. Jesse enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren, hunting, fishing, and farming.
In addition to his wife Darlene, Jesse will be deeply missed by his daughters, Bertha Litzenberger companion of Timothy McCaughey of Conestoga, Jessie, wife of Jeffrey Ebersole of Conestoga; his 4 grandchildren; a great grandson and his brother Donald, husband of Sandy Hart of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by siblings, Harold Hart, Jr, Elizabeth Baron, William Hart and John Hart.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jesse's funeral service on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2 PM from Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main St., Conestoga. Friends will be received Friday at the funeral home from 1 PM to time of service. Interment will be made at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence please visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
